Powell tallied 30 points (12-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes during the Heat's 140-123 win over the Clippers on Monday.

In his second game against his old team, Powell lead the Heat in scoring while connecting on a game-high six triples, his most in a game since Nov. 14 against the Knicks (eight threes). It was his fourth 30-point game of the 2025-26 campaign, and the veteran forward is enjoying a career year in his 11th season in the NBA. Powell is averaging 25.0 points on 50.9 percent shooting (including 45.8 percent from three on 6.9 3PA/G), 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 30.6 minutes per game.