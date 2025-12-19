Powell posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 victory over the Nets.

Powell had a tough time getting his shot to drop during Monday's loss to the Raptors, but he was hot from the jump in this one, drilling his first five field goal attempts and closing out the first half by nailing an incredible, one-handed, running half-court heave. The 32-year-old veteran finished with a team-best plus-14 differential and helped the Heat hit the brakes on a five-game skid.