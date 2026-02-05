This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Norman Powell: Not listed on injury report
Powell (personal) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Boston.
Powell will be back in action Friday night following a three-game personal absence, which should shift Simone Fontecchio back to the second unit. Myron Gardner will likely lose most of his minutes with Powell active.