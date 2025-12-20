Powell registered 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Miami's 129-116 loss to Boston on Friday.

Powell finished as Miami's second-leading scorer, but he accounted for 10 of the Heat's 30 missed three-pointers Friday, which was his most in a game since March 10, 2024, against the Bucks as a member of the Clippers (11 missed threes). Despite this off night, Powell has been the Heat's go-to option on offense in games when Tyler Herro (toe) hasn't played, and that shouldn't change for Sunday's road tilt against the Knicks if Herro remains out.