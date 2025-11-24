Powell (groin) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Powell underwent an MRI on his strained left groin Monday, and the Heat are awaiting the results. The star swingman can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Bucks, though the Heat aren't yet able to bring his return timetable into focus, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Even with Tyler Herro (ankle) expected to make his season debut, Davion Mitchell should maintain a prominent role in the backcourt.