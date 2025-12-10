Powell posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

Powell didn't deliver his most efficient performance, though he still led Miami in points and triples, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran swingman was productive on both ends of the floor, grabbing at least seven boards for the third time this season while tallying a game-high mark in steals. Powell has scored 18-plus points in five straight games, averaging 25.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game during that span.