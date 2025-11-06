Powell had 23 points (5-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran wing led the Heat in scoring on the night and topped 20 points for the second straight game since returning from a groin injury. Powell has had a strong start to his first season with Miami, averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals through five appearances while shooting a blistering 51.7 percent from beyond the arc.