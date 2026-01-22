Heat's Norman Powell: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is probable for Thursday's game against Portland with lower-back tightness.
Despite being a late addition to the Heat's injury report, Powell remains in line for action Thursday. The swingman has scored at least 19 points in five consecutive games and should continue to play an amplified role until Tyler Herro (ribs) returns.
