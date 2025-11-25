Heat's Norman Powell: Probable for Wednesday
Powell (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
This is great news for Miami, as the Heat previously didn't put a timetable on his return. He did undergo some imaging, so the probable tag suggests that the severity of the groin strain is pretty minor. Powell is enjoying a breakout campaign with averages of 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.2 three-pointers.