Powell (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

This is great news for Miami, as the Heat previously didn't put a timetable on his return. He did undergo some imaging, so the probable tag suggests that the severity of the groin strain is pretty minor. Powell is enjoying a breakout campaign with averages of 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.2 three-pointers.