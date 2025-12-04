Powell (ankle) is questionable to play Friday in Orlando.

Powell missed Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks due to the ankle issue, and it looks like he might skip Friday's game as well, with it coming as the first of a back-to-back set. If both Powell and Tyler Herro (toe) are out, Jaime Jaquez might be able to start, and Bam Adebayo would see a ton of shots falling his way.