Heat's Norman Powell: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards with a right hand sprain.
Powell picked up this injury during Friday's game against the Celtics, but he was able to finish the contest after X-rays came back negative. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's possible the team exercises some caution here.
