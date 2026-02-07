default-cbs-image
Powell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards with a right hand sprain.

Powell picked up this injury during Friday's game against the Celtics, but he was able to finish the contest after X-rays came back negative. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's possible the team exercises some caution here.

