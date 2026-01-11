Powell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to lower back soreness.

It's not a great sign to see Powell pop up on the injury report so close to Sunday's 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff, but he'll continue to be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can play against Oklahoma City. Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic would be candidates to enter the Heat's starting lineup if Powell is not able to play.