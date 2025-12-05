Powell (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell was initially listed as questionable but will return to action Friday after missing Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks. With Tyler Herro (toe) sidelined, Powell may see increased usage Friday, and it's unclear if either guard will suit up during the second half of Miami's weekend back-to-back set against the Kings on Saturday. Over his last 14 appearances, Powell has averaged 25.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.5 minutes.