Heat's Norman Powell: Returns to Friday's contest
Powell (hand) returned during the third quarter of Friday's game against Boston, per the Celtics' broadcast.
Powell briefly went to the locker room early in the third quarter after injuring his right hand while driving to the basket. He was cleared by medical staff to return and checked back into the game at the 4:16 mark in the third frame.