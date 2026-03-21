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Heat's Norman Powell: Ruled out for Saturday
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1 min read
Powell (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Powell was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and remains day-to-day. With this news, more minutes will be available for guys like Myron Gardner, Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware.
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