Heat's Norman Powell: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Powell was an extremely late addition to the injury report due to lower-back soreness, and he'll miss his first game since Dec. 3. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Suns. With the veteran swingman sidelined, Pelle Larsson will enter the Heat's starting five, while Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic are candidates for increased minutes off the bench.
