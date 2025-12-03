Powell (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Powell will require at least one contest to recover from a sprained left ankle. The star swingman can be considered day-to-day ahead of the first half of Miami's next back-to-back set, which begins Friday in Orlando. Jaime Jaquez appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Powell in the starting lineup Wednesday, and his streaming appeal is raised even if he comes off the bench.