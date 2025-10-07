Powell totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes in Monday's 103-93 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Powell made the most of his limited minutes, matching Kel'el Ware with a game-high 18 points. It was a notable improvement from his team debut Saturday, when he finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in 13 minutes against the Magic. His preseason workload remains to be seen, but Powell figures to be a key offensive piece for the Heat to open the regular season, especially with Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) sidelined for an extended period.