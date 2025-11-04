Powell totaled 21 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-119 win over the Clippers.

Powell returned from a three-game absence due to a groin injury and immediately made an impact, surpassing 20 points while going perfect from the charity stripe. Brought in to provide reliable scoring for the Heat, the veteran has done just that through four games, averaging 23.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc. While maintaining that level of efficiency -- particularly from three -- may prove difficult, Powell's steady offensive production remains vital for Miami as they look to stay afloat without Tyler Herro (foot/ankle).