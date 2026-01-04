Powell produced 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes of Saturday's 125-115 loss to Minnesota.

Powell did have some right leg soreness in this game which sent him back to the locker room, though he was able to return and seemed to be moving fine. He's been trending up lately, posting averages of 24.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.9 three-pointers over his last seven games.