Powell had 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 win over the Warriors.

Powell got off to a slow start in this one, as he struggled with foul trouble through the first half of action, but he came alive during the fourth quarter and dropped in 17 points during the final frame. Powell has been putting up All-Star caliber numbers this season with averages of 25.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.2 steals per game, although the scoring will likely dip once Tyler Herro (ankle) gets back to the court and fully up to speed.