Powell provided 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 126-108 victory over the Hornets.

Powell went back to the locker room early during the first half after tweaking his right ankle, and while he was able to play through it, it wouldn't be shocking to see him skip Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers. If he needs to take a maintenance day, that would open up minutes for Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic.