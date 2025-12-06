Powell racked up 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 106-105 loss to the Magic.

Powell tweaked his left ankle during this game, and while he was able to play through it, it wouldn't be shocking to see him pop up on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus Sacramento. If Powell does need to sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, Jamie Jaquez, Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith would see a boost.