Powell recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one assist in 13 minutes during Saturday's 126-118 preseason loss to the Magic.

Powell was inefficient in limited action in his Heat debut. He was traded to the team in July in a deal that sent John Collins to the Clippers, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Jazz. Powell should see high usage with his new team, especially early in the season, as Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) is expected to miss some time.