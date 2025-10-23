Powell scored a game-high 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) Wednesday, to go with nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and three turnovers across 36 minutes in a 125-121 loss to the Magic.

Powell was Miami's primary option on offense, and that should remain the case until Tyler Herro (ankle) returns. He's locked into big minutes and a heavy usage in Miami, so he should be able to flirt with top-50 value while Herro is sidelined.