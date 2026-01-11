Powell chipped in six points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-99 loss to the Pacers.

It was the first time all season Powell failed to score in double digits, and he didn't re-enter the ball after exiting late in the third quarter with the Heat down by 19 points. Prior to that disappointing performance, the veteran wing has delivered more than 20 points in seven straight games, averaging 26.4 points, 3.9 threes, 3.1 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.