Heat's Norman Powell: Sitting out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (rest) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Powell is getting a planned night off for maintenance, joining Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins on the shelf. It remains to be seen if Powell will be available for Monday's exhibition against the Hawks.
