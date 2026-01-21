Powell accumulated 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 victory over the Kings.

Powell has recorded single-digit scoring totals only once this month, and he's shot a proficient 50 percent from the floor over the past 10 games. The Heat would love to have Tyler Herro (ribs) back in the lineup, but Powell has softened the blow with an average of 20.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over three Herro absences.