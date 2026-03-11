site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Norman Powell: Still out with groin strain
Powell (groin) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Powell remains without a timetable for a return due to a right groin strain. The star guard is likely more week-to-week than day-to-day.
