Powell closed Friday's 143-107 win over Chicago with 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes.

Powell exited Friday's game briefly due to a strained left groin in the first half, but he checked back in and didn't have any signs of being bothered by the injury. While Powell didn't reach 20 points in this win, he remains extremely consistent, having scored at least 19 points in all but one of his 13 starts in 2025-26. He's averaging a career-best 24.9 points per game.