Powell logged 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists and one steal over 25 minutes during the Heat's 141-125 preseason loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Powell saved his best performance of the preseason for last, leading the Heat in three-pointers and assists while finishing tied with Bam Adebayo in scoring. Powell was acquired by the Heat from the Clippers in early July, and the veteran guard should see a sizeable role in the Heat's offense to start the 2025-26 regular season for as long as Tyler Herro (ankle/foot) is on the shelf.