Powell registered 26 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Miami's 119-114 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Powell was one of three Heat players to score 20-plus-points during Thursday's game, with 15 of his points coming in the second half. The veteran wing has scored at least 21 points in nine of his last 10 outings, and over that span he has averaged 24.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.1 steals over 29.5 minutes per game while connecting on 51.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.