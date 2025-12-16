Powell ended with 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 106-96 loss to the Raptors.

Powell tied for the team lead in points during Monday's low-scoring affair, and his contributions from the foul line helped offset a poor shooting display from the floor. The swingman's usage has held up well since Tyler Herro (toe) made his season debut in late November, with Powell averaging 22.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 three-pointers per game in his last seven outings.