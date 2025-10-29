Heat's Norman Powell: Unlikely to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (groin) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Powell will likely miss a second straight game due to a groin injury. He missed Tuesday's game against the Hornets after having his best performance of the season, dropping 29 points against the Knicks on Sunday. The team will likely rely on Dru Smith and Jaime Jaquez to shoulder the load in Powell's potential absence.
More News
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Iffy with groin soreness•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Leads Heat with 29 points•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Scores game-high 28 points in loss•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Tallies 23 points vs. Memphis•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Active at charity stripe•