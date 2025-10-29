Powell (groin) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Powell will likely miss a second straight game due to a groin injury. He missed Tuesday's game against the Hornets after having his best performance of the season, dropping 29 points against the Knicks on Sunday. The team will likely rely on Dru Smith and Jaime Jaquez to shoulder the load in Powell's potential absence.