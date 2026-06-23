Heat's Norman Powell: Unlikely to stay with Miami

Powell is unlikely to re-sign with the Heat this offseason, Shams Charania reported Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Powell is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it sounds like Miami is preparing to go in a different direction as it tries to manage its payroll following Monday's acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). The All-Star guard averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 32.6 minutes per contest through 60 regular-season games last year, so his market value could be higher than the Heat are willing or even able to meet.