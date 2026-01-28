This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Norman Powell: Upgraded to probable
Powell (back) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Powell was previously labeled as questionable, but it appears that he will push through his back issue. He's in the midst of a cold stretch, as he's shooting 41.3 percent from the field over his last seven games.