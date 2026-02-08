Heat's Norman Powell: Upgraded to probable
Powell (hand) is probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Powell was previously listed as questionable, but it sounds like he will push through his hand injury for the first leg of this back-to-back set. He's averaging 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 42.0 percent shooting over his last four games.
