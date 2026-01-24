default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Powell has been working through lower-back tightness as of late. The injury won't prevent him from playing Saturday, though it could sideline him for the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set Sunday against the Suns. Powell has averaged 21.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 threes over 31.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.

More News