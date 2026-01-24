Powell (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Powell has been working through lower-back tightness as of late. The injury won't prevent him from playing Saturday, though it could sideline him for the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set Sunday against the Suns. Powell has averaged 21.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 threes over 31.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.