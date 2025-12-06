Powell (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Powell will suit up in the second leg of Miami's back-to-back set after tweaking his left ankle during Friday's loss to the Magic. Over his last five appearances, the veteran swingman has averaged 25.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest. With Tyler Herro (toe) and Davion Mitchell (groin) sidelined, the Heat will need Powell to take on more scoring and playmaking duties.