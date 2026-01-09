Powell and the Heat won't play Thursday's game against the Bulls due to condensation on the court, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The matchup was initially delayed for around two hours as the arena staff attempted to make the court playable, but the decision was ultimately made to postpone for the night. It's unclear at this time when the game will be rescheduled, though the league put out a statement noting a new date for the contest will be communicated at a later time.