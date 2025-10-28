default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell (groin) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Groin soreness will keep Powell out of action for at least one game. The swingman's next chance to return comes Thursday in San Antonio. With Miami's backcourt banged up, Dru Smith and Jaime Jaquez stand out as more appealing streaming options Tuesday.

More News