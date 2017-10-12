Play

White suffered a left shoulder strain during Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Wizards and will not return.

White drew the start on Wednesday, as the Heat rested a few starters and looked to get their reserves some extra minutes. However, White was forced from the game after just 13 minutes and will finish scoreless, with one assist and a turnover. He'll likely have additional tests performed on the shoulder after the game, which should give us a better indication if he'll miss additional time. White can tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's exhibition against the 76ers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball