White suffered a left shoulder strain during Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Wizards and will not return.

White drew the start on Wednesday, as the Heat rested a few starters and looked to get their reserves some extra minutes. However, White was forced from the game after just 13 minutes and will finish scoreless, with one assist and a turnover. He'll likely have additional tests performed on the shoulder after the game, which should give us a better indication if he'll miss additional time. White can tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's exhibition against the 76ers.