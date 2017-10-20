Heat's Okaro White: Not on initial injury report
White (shoulder) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
A shoulder sprain kept White out of the Heat's opener Wednesday night, but it appears he'll be available off the bench for coach Erik Spoelstra on Saturday. White likely won't be fantasy-relevant this season, and he appeared in only 35 games last season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes.
