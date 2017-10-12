White (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

White suffered a left shoulder strain during Wednesday's preseason contest and the Heat aren't going to risk further aggravating it in what is essentially a meaningless game. That being said, the sprain is considered minor and he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular-season action. White will have just under a week to recover for Wednesday's opener against the Magic.