Heat's Okaro White: Out Wednesday
White (shoulder) will be sidelined for the team's season opener Wednesday against the Magic, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
White continues to nurse a shoulder sprain that he suffered during the preseason. Though he isn't projected to be fantasy relevant himself, his absence could mean additional usage for other forwards like James Jonson, Kelly Olynyk and Justise Winslow.
