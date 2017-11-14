Heat's Okaro White: Out with foot injury Wednesday
White will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards after suffering an injury to his left foot during practice Tuesday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
White has not seen the floor in the Heat's last three games, so his injury shouldn't affect Miami's rotation. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
