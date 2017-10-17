Play

White (shoulder) is questionable for the team's regular-season opener against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

White is nursing a strained left shoulder, which kept him out of the team's preseason finale. Even if he's available to play, his path to consistent minutes is somewhat cloudy considering the Heat's depth. He saw just 13.5 minutes per game last season.

