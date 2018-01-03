White (foot) is no longer using a scooter and is in a walking boot, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

White underwent surgery in mid-November to correct a fractured foot, though the Heat declined to provide a timetable for his return. As a result, despite this progress, there's still no word as to when he may be back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories