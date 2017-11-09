White will shift to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

White started the last four games for the Heat, a stretch where he averaged just 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across 15.8 minutes. He wasn't overly effective and with Dion Wiaters (personal) returning to the lineup, White will get moved to the bench, while Justise Winslow will remain in the starting lineup at the power forward spot. The fact that White regularly sees minutes in the teens should make him an unappealing fantasy option moving forward in the majority of leagues.