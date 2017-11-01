Heat's Okaro White: Starting at power forward Wednesday
White is starting at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, play-by-play announcer for the Miami Heat, Mike Inglis reports.
White has been available for just one other game this season while nursing a shoulder injury. During the team's most recent contest, he posted six points, one rebound, one steal and one block across 17 minutes.
